Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSH opened at $20.31 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

