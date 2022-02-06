UDR (UDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UDR stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 725.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

