Comparing Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Western New England Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.31%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $92.41 million 2.25 $23.70 million $1.03 8.90 Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.49 $3.16 million $1.05 15.10

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. Western New England Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 25.65% 10.69% 0.95% Cincinnati Bancorp 15.07% 7.15% 1.24%

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

