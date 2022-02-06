JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 390 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 392.92.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

