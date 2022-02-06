ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.20.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$48.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$25.37 and a 52-week high of C$53.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.57. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$522.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.2499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

