Dexterra Group’s (DXT) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

DXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.60.

DXT stock opened at C$8.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.04 million and a P/E ratio of 27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$5.72 and a one year high of C$9.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.13.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

