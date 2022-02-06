CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$2.85 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.24.
TSE CEU opened at C$2.45 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The stock has a market cap of C$624.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.86.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
See Also
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.