CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$2.85 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.24.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

TSE CEU opened at C$2.45 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The stock has a market cap of C$624.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.86.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.