Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Biogen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $19.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $20.38. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS.
Biogen stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.43. Biogen has a twelve month low of $212.56 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,318,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
