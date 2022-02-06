FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Lowered by Analyst

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEV. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of LEV opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lion Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the period. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.