FY2021 EPS Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) Decreased by Analyst

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Conifex Timber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Conifex Timber stock opened at C$2.15 on Friday. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$47.55 million during the quarter.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

