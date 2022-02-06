National Bank Financial Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on K. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.35.

K stock opened at C$6.92 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.35 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The company has a market cap of C$8.67 billion and a PE ratio of 6.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

In related news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.43 per share, with a total value of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,111.80.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.