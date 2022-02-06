Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$338.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$373.17 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CSFB upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.00.

TSE WPM opened at C$51.10 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$59.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$51.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.06. The firm has a market cap of C$23.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.54.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

