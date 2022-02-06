Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) Insider Buys £30,300 in Stock

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) insider Andrew Haining purchased 15,000 shares of Chrysalis Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £30,300 ($40,736.76).

Chrysalis Investments stock opened at GBX 182.30 ($2.45) on Friday. Chrysalis Investments Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 180 ($2.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.43 ($3.76). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 221.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 242.06.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.90) price target on shares of Chrysalis Investments in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

