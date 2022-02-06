Brad Clarke Sells 20,000 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Brad Clarke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,722 ($23.15), for a total transaction of £344,400 ($463,027.70).

Shares of BOOM opened at GBX 1,645 ($22.12) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,348.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,108.05. Audioboom Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,830 ($24.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £259.45 million and a PE ratio of -191.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.