Brad Clarke Sells 20,000 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Brad Clarke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,722 ($23.15), for a total transaction of £344,400 ($463,027.70).
Shares of BOOM opened at GBX 1,645 ($22.12) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,348.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,108.05. Audioboom Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,830 ($24.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £259.45 million and a PE ratio of -191.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Audioboom Group Company Profile
