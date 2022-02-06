John A. N. Heawood Buys 10,000 Shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) Stock

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) insider John A. N. Heawood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,788.92).

Shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.45) on Friday. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 104 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.75). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.60. The company has a market capitalization of £405.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 1.21 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.88) target price on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a research note on Thursday.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

