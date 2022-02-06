Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €48.40 by Credit Suisse Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €48.40 ($54.38) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.03 ($51.72).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.