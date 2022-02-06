Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Hold

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SSRM. boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.34 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $19,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 100.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $12,472,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 38.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 456,725 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSR Mining (SSRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.