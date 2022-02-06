Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is an emerging orthobiologics company. It engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Ortho Regenerative Technologies stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

