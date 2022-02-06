Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

RYTM stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $331.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

