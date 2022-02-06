Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $63.00. The stock traded as high as $64.67 and last traded at $64.61, with a volume of 22256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.75.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 38,530 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

