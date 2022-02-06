Head to Head Analysis: FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) & Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners -2.20% 1.20% 0.91%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FieldPoint Petroleum and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 0 8 0 3.00

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $26.43, indicating a potential downside of 2.15%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Viper Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 18.30 -$192.30 million ($0.13) -207.75

FieldPoint Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viper Energy Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FieldPoint Petroleum Company Profile

Fieldpoint Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal properties include: Block A-49 and Block 6 Field, Spraberry Trend, Giddings Field, Serbin Field, and Tuleta West Field in Texas, Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, Lusk Field, and Loving North Morrow Field in New Mexico, Apache, Chickasha, and West Allen Fields in Oklahoma, Longwood Field in Louisiana, and Big Muddy Field in Wyoming. The company was founded by Ray D. Reaves Jr. on March 11, 1980 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

