Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2,776.91, but opened at $3,077.00. Amazon.com shares last traded at $3,081.75, with a volume of 102,082 shares changing hands.

The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3,360.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.