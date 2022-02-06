Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to Buyback $750.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $142.00.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.