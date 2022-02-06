Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to Buyback $750.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

