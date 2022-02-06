Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $835.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.