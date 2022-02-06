Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:HBP opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Huttig Building Products has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $248.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 67.80% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter.
Huttig Building Products Company Profile
Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.
