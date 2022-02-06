Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBP opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Huttig Building Products has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $248.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 67.80% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBP. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

