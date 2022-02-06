IAA (NYSE:IAA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered IAA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE IAA opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 777.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

