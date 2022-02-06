Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,800 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,082% compared to the typical daily volume of 406 call options.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,595 shares of company stock worth $1,126,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 58,485 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

