Matson Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,167 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 590% compared to the average daily volume of 459 call options.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

MATX stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90. Matson has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.46%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,983,000 after buying an additional 26,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,775,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,080,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

