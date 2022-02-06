USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $83.66 and a one year high of $107.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $58,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $728,389. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of USANA Health Sciences worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

