Masco (MAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Masco to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MAS stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

