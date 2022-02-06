UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $7.23. UserTesting shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 1,685 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get UserTesting alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USER shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75.

About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.