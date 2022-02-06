PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) were up 6.5% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 4,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 390,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Specifically, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 116,687 shares of company stock valued at $503,724 over the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

