Jupiter Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on February 9th (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Jupiter Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JAQCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 9th. Jupiter Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Jupiter Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. Jupiter Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAQCU. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 140,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,457,000.

