ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $150.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. ModivCare traded as low as $106.92 and last traded at $106.92, with a volume of 675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.45.

MODV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.61.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

