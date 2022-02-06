Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $403.33 Million

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $403.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $409.10 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $362.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Raymond James increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.