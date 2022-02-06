Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $403.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $403.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $409.10 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $362.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Raymond James increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.