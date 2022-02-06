Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS.

VRTS stock traded up $19.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.50. 73,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $226.38 and a one year high of $338.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

