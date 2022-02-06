Dash Price Hits $106.49 (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Dash coin can now be bought for $106.49 or 0.00256257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $168.89 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dash has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006941 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,566,075 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

