Refinable Price Up 4.4% This Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $764,048.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051479 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.48 or 0.07241717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00056423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,459.94 or 0.99765142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

