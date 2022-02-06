Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%.

UI stock traded down $28.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.22. The stock had a trading volume of 352,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.96. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ubiquiti stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

