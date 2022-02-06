The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

NTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NTB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.05. 198,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,831. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 134,784 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

