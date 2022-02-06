Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market capitalization of $454,160.85 and approximately $9,030.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042906 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00111282 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Profile

CAI is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar . Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

Buying and Selling Club Atletico Independiente

