Xend Finance (XEND) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Xend Finance has a market cap of $8.62 million and $249,091.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00051339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.05 or 0.07244487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00056405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,389.46 or 0.99780520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006589 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,256,885 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XENDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.