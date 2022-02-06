MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $7.22 or 0.00017434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $78.13 million and approximately $123,358.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00255843 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007009 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,815,660 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.