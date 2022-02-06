GXChain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.33 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00003797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $117.99 million and $17.33 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002923 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,963,129 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

