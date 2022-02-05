eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

EGAN stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,574. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $400.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in eGain by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

