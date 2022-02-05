Growth DeFi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $118,036.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $118,036.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.36 or 0.00034597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00111796 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

