Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.63 EPS

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 237.32% and a net margin of 2.87%.

Shares of NYSE LEE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 67,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,380. The stock has a market cap of $200.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEE. Citigroup began coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

