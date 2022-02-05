Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY22 guidance to $17.80-18.30 EPS.

NYSE:PH traded down $8.59 on Friday, hitting $302.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

