Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.
Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. 4,898,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,444. Avantor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.
In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
