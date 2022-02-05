Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. 4,898,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,444. Avantor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Avantor worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.