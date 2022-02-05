Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY22 guidance to $14.50-15.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $18.38 on Friday, reaching $303.77. 1,062,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,905. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $289.23 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.07 and a 200 day moving average of $387.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.25.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

